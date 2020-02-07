Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:16 07 February 2020

Portishead Farmers' Market returns on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

A Burns Night supper, farmers' market and holiday show are all taking place in the district this weekend.

Six-year-olds Eddy and George at Clevedon Library Lego club. Picture: Mark AthertonSix-year-olds Eddy and George at Clevedon Library Lego club. Picture: Mark Atherton

- People can browse tasty produce at Portishead farmers' market at Waitrose Piazza, in Harbour Road, on Saturday from 9am-12.30pm.

Stalls filled with meats, cheeses and cakes will be available to buy.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PortisheadFarmersMarket

Stephen Morten and Matthew Bear from the Ring of Bells with Phil Carter of Nailsea Cider and some of their ciders. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStephen Morten and Matthew Bear from the Ring of Bells with Phil Carter of Nailsea Cider and some of their ciders. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- A Lego Club for children aged four-11 meets at Pill Library, in Underbanks, on Saturday from 11am to noon.

Lego is provided.

For more information, contact 01934 426070.

Royal garden party at Kingston Seymour. Picture: Mark AthertonRoyal garden party at Kingston Seymour. Picture: Mark Atherton

- Corvus and Raising Cain are holding a charity concert at Nailsea's Ring O'Bells, in St Marys Grove, on Saturday at 6pm.

The event will be held in aid of the Williams Syndrome Foundation and Bristol Children's Hospital.

Tickets, priced £5, are available on the door, from Nailsea Music Shop, the Ring O' Bells, Nailsea Barbers, or from band members.

Cadbury House hotel. Picture: Neil PhillipsCadbury House hotel. Picture: Neil Phillips

- A Burns Night supper will be served at Kingston Seymour Village Hall, in Ham Lane, on Saturday at 7.15pm.

Tickets, priced £20, include a three-course supper and Ceilidh music with a caller.

Tickets can be purchased from Sue on 01934 833593.

- The North Somerset Holiday Show will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton, Cadbury House, in Congresbury, on Sunday from 11am-3pm.

Global Independent Travel Centre, based in North Somerset, will celebrate 10 years in business by hosting the event.

Entry is free.

