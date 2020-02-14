Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

100 trees for 100 people event in Pill and Easton-in-Gordano. Picture: Liz Milner Liz Milner

Rewilding projects and litter picks will take place across North Somerset this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents of Nightingale Gardens upset about green outside their front gardens being turned into wild woodland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Residents of Nightingale Gardens upset about green outside their front gardens being turned into wild woodland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- North Somerset Council will plant 188 trees in Pill at Watchouse Hill and meet at the site car park on the green on Saturday at 9am.

Volunteers are needed to help the authority plant the trees in the area.

The council says 5,000 trees will be planted across North Somerset as part of its rewiliding programme this month.

Long Ashton Community Centre. Picture: Google Street View Long Ashton Community Centre. Picture: Google Street View

- The village clear-up takes place in Walton-in-Gordano on Saturday at 10am.

Volunteers will meet at Church Farm, in Walton Street, are invited to wear suitable clothing and a hi-vis jacket to event.

People are also advised to take tools to help with the clear-up on the day.

Walton-in-Gordano. Picture: Massif on Flickr Walton-in-Gordano. Picture: Massif on Flickr

- We Are Aware will hold a wellbeing event in Nailsea at Number 65, in High Street, on Saturday from 11am-3pm.

People can pop in for information and get stuck-in to art and crafts activities.

Those going can also listen to talks and take part in healing touch therapy.

- A pancake party for children will be held at Long Ashton Community Centre, in Keedwell Hill, on Saturday from 3-5pm.

Children will get the chance to decorate pancakes and dip marshmallows in a chocolate fountain, plus dance at a disco and play games on the day.

The event will be held by LACE and tickets cost £5.

- Volunteers are needed to help North Somerset Council plant 234 trees in Portishead at Badger Rise on Saturday, who will meet by the play area in Nightingale Rise at 1.30pm.

The authority will also plant 104 trees in Portishead's Robin Place on Sunday and will meet at the junction between Robin Place and Wagtail Crescent at 9am.

In addition, the council will plant 116 trees at Central Park, in Burlington Road, meeting at the Rusty Ladies on Sunday at 9.30am, as well as planting 162 trees in Halletts Way near the play area at 12.30pm.