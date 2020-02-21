Advanced search

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 February 2020

Turn the Tide will meet in Portishead this weekend. Picture: Turn The Tide

Turn the Tide will meet in Portishead this weekend. Picture: Turn The Tide

Rewilding projects, a farmers' market and a 10k fun run will take place in the district.

Clevedon farmers' market will return tomorrow (Saturday). Picture: Getty ImagesClevedon farmers' market will return tomorrow (Saturday). Picture: Getty Images

- A farmers' market will be held in Clevedon in Queen's Square tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 12.30pm.

The market takes place on the fourth Saturday of each month and people can browse through more than 14 stalls of produce on the day.

Traders including Lower Failand Organic Farm, Somerset Venison, Cleeve Real Pork, Times Past Cheese Dairy and Winnies Bakery will be in attendance.

Rewilding projects will take place in Nailsea over the weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRewilding projects will take place in Nailsea over the weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- Clevedon Ramblers will walk seven miles around Weston on Saturday.

Walkers are asked to meet at Clevedon's Barn Car Park, in Great Western Road, at 9.30am to catch the X5 bus.

The group has around 160 members and about 15 walkers take part in the trails every weekend.

Turn The Tide Portishead holds a litter pick each month. Picture: Mike French CreativeTurn The Tide Portishead holds a litter pick each month. Picture: Mike French Creative

- A rewilding project in Nailsea will see 289 trees planted in Pounds Lane on Saturday at 9.30am.

Volunteers will meet at the end of the cul-de-sac in Moor End Spout.

Similar projects run by North Somerset Council will see trees planted in Nailsea in Sedgemoor Close on Sunday at 9.30am and Trendlewood Way Park on the same day at 2.30pm.

Turn The Tide Portishead holds a litter pick each month. Picture: Mike French CreativeTurn The Tide Portishead holds a litter pick each month. Picture: Mike French Creative

- Turn The Tide has organised a beach clean in Portishead on Sunday.

Volunteers will meet at the sailing club, in Belton Road, at 10.30am.

Pickers and gloves will be provided.

Tyntesfield House hosted its first wassail this year. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTyntesfield House hosted its first wassail this year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- A 10k fun run around the Tyntesfield site in Wraxall will take place on Sunday from 9-11am.

Last registration is at 8.45am.

Entry is free but a £3 parking charge applies.

