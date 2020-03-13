Advanced search

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:06 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 13 March 2020

Leigh Woods.

Leigh Woods.

Archant

People can watch a musical, attend a concert and get stuck into a Mothering Sunday workshop over the weekend.

The boys team building their shelter. Picture: Zak GhentThe boys team building their shelter. Picture: Zak Ghent

- Bird expert Ed Drewitt will lead a dawn chorus walk around Abbots Leigh at Leigh Woods, in North Road, on Saturday at 5.30am.

Entry, priced £11, is available on 03442 491895 or online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/leigh-woods

Ed describes himself as a naturalist, author, broadcaster, tour leader, photographer, public speaker, bird ringer, zoologist and more.

- Shrek, The Musical will be performed at Clevedon community centre, in Princes Road, until Sunday.

Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The musical is hosted by the Clevedon Light Opera Club and shows will take place on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

- Nailsea Concert Orchestra's next concert is on Saturday in Nailsea at St Francis Church Hall, in Ash Hayes Road, at 7.30pm.

A pre-concert talk starts at 6.45pm.

Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tickets are £12 on the door, or from Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street. The concert is supporting Ravenwood School's new sports hall project.

- A ladies' night in aid of charity Vine Counselling Services will be held at Wrington memorial hall, in Silver Street, on Saturday from 6.30-9.30pm.

Jewellery, spirits and handmade crafts will be available to buy on the night.

Conductor, Ben England, for Nailsea Concert Orchestra. Picture: Mark AthertonConductor, Ben England, for Nailsea Concert Orchestra. Picture: Mark Atherton

For more information, visit www.vinecounselling.org

- A Mothering Sunday kids and grown-ups craft workshop will be held at Congresbury Middlecombe Nursery, in Wrington Road, on Sunday from 11.30am-12.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8 per child, are available at www.middlecombenursery.co.uk or on 01934 876337.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Basketball: North Somerset Stars enjoy Glozball event

North Somerset Stars under-12s

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Leigh Woods.

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Firearm officers thought Ashworth’s airgun was ‘real’

The inquest into the death of Spencer Ashworth continued at Avon coroners court.

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.
Drive 24