Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Leigh Woods. Archant

People can watch a musical, attend a concert and get stuck into a Mothering Sunday workshop over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boys team building their shelter. Picture: Zak Ghent The boys team building their shelter. Picture: Zak Ghent

- Bird expert Ed Drewitt will lead a dawn chorus walk around Abbots Leigh at Leigh Woods, in North Road, on Saturday at 5.30am.

Entry, priced £11, is available on 03442 491895 or online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/leigh-woods

Ed describes himself as a naturalist, author, broadcaster, tour leader, photographer, public speaker, bird ringer, zoologist and more.

- Shrek, The Musical will be performed at Clevedon community centre, in Princes Road, until Sunday.

Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The musical is hosted by the Clevedon Light Opera Club and shows will take place on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

- Nailsea Concert Orchestra's next concert is on Saturday in Nailsea at St Francis Church Hall, in Ash Hayes Road, at 7.30pm.

A pre-concert talk starts at 6.45pm.

Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of Shrek The Musical. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tickets are £12 on the door, or from Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street. The concert is supporting Ravenwood School's new sports hall project.

- A ladies' night in aid of charity Vine Counselling Services will be held at Wrington memorial hall, in Silver Street, on Saturday from 6.30-9.30pm.

Jewellery, spirits and handmade crafts will be available to buy on the night.

Conductor, Ben England, for Nailsea Concert Orchestra. Picture: Mark Atherton Conductor, Ben England, for Nailsea Concert Orchestra. Picture: Mark Atherton

For more information, visit www.vinecounselling.org

- A Mothering Sunday kids and grown-ups craft workshop will be held at Congresbury Middlecombe Nursery, in Wrington Road, on Sunday from 11.30am-12.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8 per child, are available at www.middlecombenursery.co.uk or on 01934 876337.