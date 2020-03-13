Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend
PUBLISHED: 12:06 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 13 March 2020
Archant
People can watch a musical, attend a concert and get stuck into a Mothering Sunday workshop over the weekend.
- Bird expert Ed Drewitt will lead a dawn chorus walk around Abbots Leigh at Leigh Woods, in North Road, on Saturday at 5.30am.
Entry, priced £11, is available on 03442 491895 or online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/leigh-woods
Ed describes himself as a naturalist, author, broadcaster, tour leader, photographer, public speaker, bird ringer, zoologist and more.
- Shrek, The Musical will be performed at Clevedon community centre, in Princes Road, until Sunday.
The musical is hosted by the Clevedon Light Opera Club and shows will take place on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday at 2.30pm.
Tickets, priced £10, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk
- Nailsea Concert Orchestra's next concert is on Saturday in Nailsea at St Francis Church Hall, in Ash Hayes Road, at 7.30pm.
A pre-concert talk starts at 6.45pm.
Tickets are £12 on the door, or from Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street. The concert is supporting Ravenwood School's new sports hall project.
- A ladies' night in aid of charity Vine Counselling Services will be held at Wrington memorial hall, in Silver Street, on Saturday from 6.30-9.30pm.
Jewellery, spirits and handmade crafts will be available to buy on the night.
For more information, visit www.vinecounselling.org
- A Mothering Sunday kids and grown-ups craft workshop will be held at Congresbury Middlecombe Nursery, in Wrington Road, on Sunday from 11.30am-12.30pm.
Tickets, priced £8 per child, are available at www.middlecombenursery.co.uk or on 01934 876337.