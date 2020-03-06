Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

A popular beer festival returns this weekend, as well as an annual spring show and the world's biggest pub quiz.

- Wrington Beer Festival will return at the Memorial Hall, in Silver Street, from tonight (Friday) until tomorrow (Saturday).

It will begin at 7pm and will continue into tomorrow from 11am-4pm and in the evening from 7-11pm.

Tickets, priced £6-8, are available at www.wringtonbeerfestival.org

- The annual spring show in Portishead will take place at the Folk Hall, in High Street, on Saturday from 12.30-4.30pm.

Anyone can enter and flowers, vegetables, cookery, photography, art and handicrafts can all be entered into the show.

For more information, visit the Portishead Summer Show Facebook page or call Jane Pagano on 01275 848984.

- The world's biggest pub quiz will take place in Congresbury at The Plough Inn, in High Street, on Sunday at 8pm.

Teams can be any size, priced £1 per head.

Proceeds go to Action Against Hunger.

- The Redhill Club Classic Car & Motorcycle Breakfast Gathering will be held at the village club, in Church Lane, on Sunday from 9-11am.

A full English breakfast available at the club, plus tea and coffee.

The event is free to attend, and motor-enthusiasts are welcome to park-up for a chat with like-minded people.

- Yatton Ramblers will meet on Sunday at 10am.

The group will gather at Church Road Car Park for a six-mile walk into Langford and Churchill.

The Ramblers organise walks on Sundays every two weeks throughout the year.