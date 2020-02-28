Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Clevedon flower show returns at the weekend, alongside a charity concert and North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre open day.

- Clevedon Gardener's Club will host its 62nd spring flower show tomorrow (Saturday).

The event offers families the chance to take part in a fair which will be held at community centre, in Princes Road, from 1-4.15pm.

Awards will be handed out at 4pm, and admission costs £1, which includes entry into the hamper draw.

- The Wurzels will perform in Congresbury at DoubleTree by Hilton tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £29.50, are available at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/the-wurzels or call 01934 834343.

The band is best known for their chart-topping song The Combine Harvester released in 1975 and I Am A Cider Drinker in 1976.

- A Thank You NICU concert will take place at the village hall, in Clevedon Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available online at mspope2.wixsite.com/thankyounicu and also at Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street.

Money raised will go to Southmead Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

- Congresbury's North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre, in Smallway Leisure Park, will host an open day on Sunday from 10am-4.30pm. Tickets, priced £4-5, are available on the day.

The centre offers experience days throughout the year and works to protects birds of prey in the district.

- Fairtrade Portishead will hold a launch event at Waitrose & Partners Café, in Harbour Road, on Sunday at 5pm.

Coffee and cocoa farmer Gloria Maria Talavera González, who practices her trade in Central America, will speak at the event.

To register to attend the event, email infull@fairtradeportishead.org.uk