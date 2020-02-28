Advanced search

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:26 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 28 February 2020

Christine Jarvis with first prizes for her crocus at Clevedon Gardening Club's spring show.

Christine Jarvis with first prizes for her crocus at Clevedon Gardening Club's spring show.

Archant

Clevedon flower show returns at the weekend, alongside a charity concert and North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre open day.

Gloria Maria Talavera Gonzále will talk at the event this weekend.Gloria Maria Talavera Gonzále will talk at the event this weekend.

- Clevedon Gardener's Club will host its 62nd spring flower show tomorrow (Saturday).

The event offers families the chance to take part in a fair which will be held at community centre, in Princes Road, from 1-4.15pm.

Awards will be handed out at 4pm, and admission costs £1, which includes entry into the hamper draw.

The Wurzels are performing in Nailsea.The Wurzels are performing in Nailsea.

- The Wurzels will perform in Congresbury at DoubleTree by Hilton tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £29.50, are available at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/the-wurzels or call 01934 834343.

The band is best known for their chart-topping song The Combine Harvester released in 1975 and I Am A Cider Drinker in 1976.

Bird of prey. Picture: Philip Jones.Bird of prey. Picture: Philip Jones.

- A Thank You NICU concert will take place at the village hall, in Clevedon Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available online at mspope2.wixsite.com/thankyounicu and also at Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street.

Money raised will go to Southmead Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre held its final open day of the year on Sunday. Pictures: NSBOPCNorth Somerset Bird of Prey Centre held its final open day of the year on Sunday. Pictures: NSBOPC

- Congresbury's North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre, in Smallway Leisure Park, will host an open day on Sunday from 10am-4.30pm. Tickets, priced £4-5, are available on the day.

The centre offers experience days throughout the year and works to protects birds of prey in the district.

- Fairtrade Portishead will hold a launch event at Waitrose & Partners Café, in Harbour Road, on Sunday at 5pm.

Coffee and cocoa farmer Gloria Maria Talavera González, who practices her trade in Central America, will speak at the event.

To register to attend the event, email infull@fairtradeportishead.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead youngster gears up for new minimoto season in Cool-Fab Racing series

Thorley Trevorrow faces the camera

Stags hunting for blood says boss Jones after first win over Cheddar

Local karate academy lends hand with large donation to Cerebral Palsy Sport charity

Bristol Karate academy present the cheque of £1,000 to Thomas Stamp of Cerebral Palsy Sport.

Basketball: North Somerset Stars tackle Tigers

North Somerset Stars met Torbay Tigers in a friendly

Greta Thunberg states plans to expand airport cancelled ‘thanks to climate activists’

Greta Thunberg leading the climate rally in Bristol. Picture: Sophie Crichton.
Drive 24