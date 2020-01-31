Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

A plethora of charity concerts are taking place in the district this weekend.

- A charity concert featuring the Lions' Brass4Youth band will be held at Backwell School, in Station Road, today (Friday) from 7pm. The show is in aid of Wellspring Counselling.

For more information or tickets, priced £7, contact the Wellspring Office on 01275 810879.

- The Just Good Company choir is holding a concert at United Reformed Church in Nailsea, in Stock Way North, today at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £5 for adults.

For more information, visit www.nailseaurc.org.uk

- Jonathan Veira will perform at Portishead Methodist Church, in High Street, tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm.

The concert will raise money for revamping the church.

Tickets, priced £12, are available on 01275 844917, or at the church and Portishead Motorcare.

- A quiz will take place at Long Ashton Community Centre, in Keedwell Hill, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Teams of four to six players cost £7 each, which includes sandwiches and traybakes.

Tickets are available at www.longashtoncommunitycentre.org

- A Disney-inspired workshop will take place at Long Ashton Community Centre, in Keedwell Hill, on Sunday from 1-3pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.brispanto.co.uk/workshops