Advanced search

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:03 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 24 January 2020

Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Festive Burns Nights, which celebrate the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns, take over North Somerset towns and villages this weekend.

A Burns Night supper in aid of Tickenham Church held at Tickenham Village Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONA Burns Night supper in aid of Tickenham Church held at Tickenham Village Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- A Cinderella pantomime will take place in Clevedon tonight (Friday) until tomorrow (Saturday) at Princes Hall, in Princes Road, at 7.30pm.

There will also be a show on Saturday with a matinee performance at 2.30pm.

- Wraxall's Tyntesfield House will host its first wassail on Saturday from 2-4pm.

Tyntesfield House near Bristol. Picture: FlickrTyntesfield House near Bristol. Picture: Flickr

Admission, priced £6-26, is available at the venue on the day.

Organisers say 'feel free' to bring instruments to wake the trees.

Tickets, priced £8-11, are available to by at www.ticketsource.co.uk/cctc or call 033366 64466.

Yatton Village Hall and Green. Picture: Mark AthertonYatton Village Hall and Green. Picture: Mark Atherton

- A Burns Night supper will be served at Tickenham's hall, in Clevedon Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

A four-course meal will be provided on the night.

Tickets, priced £22.50, can be bought from Vena on 01275 856289.

- Yatton's Ceilidh club will hold a Burns Night and an evening of dance on Saturday at the village hall, in The Causeway, from 7.30-10pm.

Tickets, priced £5, can be reserved by emailing ceilidhclub@hotmail.com

Guests are invited to take a plate of food to share.

- One hundred trees will be given out to 100 people to plant in their gardens at Pill Community Centre, in Church Place, on Saturday from 10am-noon.

The giveaway will be held by Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Parish Council's carbon capture and biodiversity working group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Good rating for Clevedon care home

The report by the CQC praised nursing staff

Most Read

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Good rating for Clevedon care home

The report by the CQC praised nursing staff

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pensioner, 86, has war medals and jewellery stolen from home

A restored Mams 8 emblem was among the items stolen. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Next act announced for Westonbirt Arboretum summer concerts

Rag'n'Bone Man will perform at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Forest Live
Drive 24