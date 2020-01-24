Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Festive Burns Nights, which celebrate the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns, take over North Somerset towns and villages this weekend.

- A Cinderella pantomime will take place in Clevedon tonight (Friday) until tomorrow (Saturday) at Princes Hall, in Princes Road, at 7.30pm.

There will also be a show on Saturday with a matinee performance at 2.30pm.

- Wraxall's Tyntesfield House will host its first wassail on Saturday from 2-4pm.

Admission, priced £6-26, is available at the venue on the day.

Organisers say 'feel free' to bring instruments to wake the trees.

Tickets, priced £8-11, are available to by at www.ticketsource.co.uk/cctc or call 033366 64466.

- A Burns Night supper will be served at Tickenham's hall, in Clevedon Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

A four-course meal will be provided on the night.

Tickets, priced £22.50, can be bought from Vena on 01275 856289.

- Yatton's Ceilidh club will hold a Burns Night and an evening of dance on Saturday at the village hall, in The Causeway, from 7.30-10pm.

Tickets, priced £5, can be reserved by emailing ceilidhclub@hotmail.com

Guests are invited to take a plate of food to share.

- One hundred trees will be given out to 100 people to plant in their gardens at Pill Community Centre, in Church Place, on Saturday from 10am-noon.

The giveaway will be held by Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Parish Council's carbon capture and biodiversity working group.