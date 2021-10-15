Five sites get Green Flag status

Published: 3:10 PM October 15, 2021

Five sites will proudly fly the Green Flag again this year.

Abbots Pool in Abbots Leigh, Watchhouse Hill in Pill, Trendlewood Community Park in Nailsea, Prince Consort Gardens in Weston and Uphill Hill Local Nature Reserve will display a Green Flag.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Flying the prestigious Green Flag is the mark of a quality park or green space and is a sign to the public that the site boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "The last year has continued to be challenging with renewed lockdowns at the start of the year and demand on our parks and open spaces continuing to be high.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

"Achieving these awards again reflects the commitment and skills of our Natural Environment team and volunteers in delivering excellent facilities for our local communities.

"Our contractors, Glendale and Somerset Wood Recycling, working with our Natural Environment team, have continued to support our volunteers when opportunities for them to be involved have continued to be restricted.

"Our volunteers have also worked tirelessly whenever they have been able to return to our parks and open spaces carrying on with a number of projects and generally improving sites for all. Congratulations to everyone involved in managing our green spaces during what has been a continuously difficult year."