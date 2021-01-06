Fitness challenge launches this month

Published: 11:00 AM January 6, 2021

Ben Smith training for the 401 Foundation USA Challenge, which is due to take place in 2021. Picture: 401 Foundation - Credit: 401 Foundation

More than 60 people are taking on a fitness challenge to help their mental wellbeing or support their community, friends or family.

The 401 Foundation, founded by Portishead’s Ben Smith, encouraged people to sign up to the 401 Challenge this month.

People taking part need to complete 401 of their chosen activity, whether it's miles, kilometres, minutes, repetitions or creating something 401 times.

They have between Monday and January 31 to complete their challenge. They can choose to fundraise for The 401 Foundation or for themselves.

The 401 Foundation said: “Having a target can help motivate us and assist with our mental wellbeing, so for each of our 62 amazing individuals, their #FindYour401 challenge is personal.

“Good luck everyone, you can do this.”

The 401 Foundation charity aims to help local communities empower individuals to build confidence, self-esteem and positively contribute to people’s mental wellbeing.

Ben is taking part in the challenge and is fundraising for The 401 Foundation.

To support him, log-on to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/findyour401ben