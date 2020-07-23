Fishy goings-on at Clevedon skate park

Clevedon skate park has been cleared up and re-painted after graffiti of a white skate fish was daubed on the site during lockdown.

The fish design inspired community action group Clevedon Skate Project (CSP) to create a stencil to help decorate the rest of the park to go along with the new design.

A hungry caterpillar and a tuba were also painted on one of the ramps, and now the CSP wants to meet the mystery artist to say thanks for the inspiration.

Clevedon skate project trustee, Tom Knott, said: “We love the creative spirit that has brought these imaginative images to life. They reflect the artistic flair.

“There’s also been an offensive art at the skatepark which doesn’t help us in our quest to bring an amazing new facility to Clevedon.

“We’ve cleaned this up and painted the backs of the ramps to smarten it up ahead of the park reopening.”