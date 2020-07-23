Advanced search

Fishy goings-on at Clevedon skate park

PUBLISHED: 08:05 23 July 2020

Fish graffitti at Clevedon skate park inspires now look for the site

Archant

Clevedon skate park has been cleared up and re-painted after graffiti of a white skate fish was daubed on the site during lockdown.

The fish design inspired community action group Clevedon Skate Project (CSP) to create a stencil to help decorate the rest of the park to go along with the new design.

A hungry caterpillar and a tuba were also painted on one of the ramps, and now the CSP wants to meet the mystery artist to say thanks for the inspiration.

Clevedon skate project trustee, Tom Knott, said: “We love the creative spirit that has brought these imaginative images to life. They reflect the artistic flair.

“There’s also been an offensive art at the skatepark which doesn’t help us in our quest to bring an amazing new facility to Clevedon.

“We’ve cleaned this up and painted the backs of the ramps to smarten it up ahead of the park reopening.”

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

