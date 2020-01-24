First winner of council health campaign announced

An Easton-in Gordano woman has become more active and won a Fitbit thanks to a North Somerset Council campaign.

Ann Robins, who turns 70 next month, signed up to #Your30MinutesYourWay, a council scheme encouraging adults to try and be physically active for half an hour each day.

As a result, Ann has started exercising regularly.

She said: "I've never signed up for something like this before.

"I was already fairly active, but I knew I needed to be doing more exercise and seeing this campaign really encouraged me.

"I tried the gym years ago but it wasn't really for me.

"Instead I've found I can exercise at home, I have a few dumbbells and a list of exercises I refer to."

Ann has seen many benefits from exercising for 30 minutes a day.

She added: "I developed very severe asthma at 60 and gentle exercise really helps.

"I've also experienced anxiety before and exercising definitely helps me manage my mental health.

"There have been times when it's been hard to commit to exercising for 30 minutes each day, and I think it's really important that you're not hard on yourself if you have an off day."

Guidelines from Public Health England recommend adults should be moderately active - meaning your heart rate is increased but you can still hold a conversation - for at least 150 minutes per week.

As well as the numerous physical benefits, being active can also aid good mental health.

It can also improve sleep, maintain a healthy weight and manage stress, and improve overall quality of life.

Ann is keen to encourage other people to sign up and pledge to try and be more active each day:

She said: "I'd encourage everyone to give Your 30 Minutes a go.

"Exercise doesn't need to be expensive, I'm lucky to have some equipment at home, but even regular, brisk walking will make a difference to your health.

"And I'm proof that everyone, of any age, really can make healthy changes to their lifestyle."

You can find out more and sign up to #Your30MinutesYourWay at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/your30minutesyourway

Everyone who signs up will be entered into a prize draw to win another Fitbit.