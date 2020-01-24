Advanced search

First winner of council health campaign announced

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 January 2020

Ann collecting her Fitbit from Catherine Devonshire, Physical Activity Development Officer for North Somerset Council. Picture: North Somerset Council

Ann collecting her Fitbit from Catherine Devonshire, Physical Activity Development Officer for North Somerset Council. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council

An Easton-in Gordano woman has become more active and won a Fitbit thanks to a North Somerset Council campaign.

Ann Robins working out at home. Picture: North Somerset CouncilAnn Robins working out at home. Picture: North Somerset Council

Ann Robins, who turns 70 next month, signed up to #Your30MinutesYourWay, a council scheme encouraging adults to try and be physically active for half an hour each day.

As a result, Ann has started exercising regularly.

She said: "I've never signed up for something like this before.

"I was already fairly active, but I knew I needed to be doing more exercise and seeing this campaign really encouraged me.

"I tried the gym years ago but it wasn't really for me.

"Instead I've found I can exercise at home, I have a few dumbbells and a list of exercises I refer to."

Ann has seen many benefits from exercising for 30 minutes a day.

She added: "I developed very severe asthma at 60 and gentle exercise really helps.

"I've also experienced anxiety before and exercising definitely helps me manage my mental health.

"There have been times when it's been hard to commit to exercising for 30 minutes each day, and I think it's really important that you're not hard on yourself if you have an off day."

Guidelines from Public Health England recommend adults should be moderately active - meaning your heart rate is increased but you can still hold a conversation - for at least 150 minutes per week.

As well as the numerous physical benefits, being active can also aid good mental health.

It can also improve sleep, maintain a healthy weight and manage stress, and improve overall quality of life.

Ann is keen to encourage other people to sign up and pledge to try and be more active each day:

She said: "I'd encourage everyone to give Your 30 Minutes a go.

"Exercise doesn't need to be expensive, I'm lucky to have some equipment at home, but even regular, brisk walking will make a difference to your health.

"And I'm proof that everyone, of any age, really can make healthy changes to their lifestyle."

You can find out more and sign up to #Your30MinutesYourWay at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/your30minutesyourway

Everyone who signs up will be entered into a prize draw to win another Fitbit.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Most Read

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

First winner of council health campaign announced

Ann collecting her Fitbit from Catherine Devonshire, Physical Activity Development Officer for North Somerset Council. Picture: North Somerset Council

Owls of Pill mark 100-year celebrations with plaque, book and documentary

Pill Owls singing at their book launch during Portishead Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers.

Pupils raise hundreds for bush fire appeal with cake sale

Year six pupils from St Francis Primary School holding a cake sale.

Theatre company to perform comedy based in crumbling stately home

Nailsea Little Theatre, dress rehearsal of Alan Bennett's play 'People.' Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24