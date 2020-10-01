Advanced search

Scout group celebrates a century

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 October 2020

First Nailsea Scouts is celebrating its 100th birthday this week.

Archant

First Nailsea Scouts at Goblin Coombe in 1922.First Nailsea Scouts at Goblin Coombe in 1922.

The group was due to mark its landmark birthday with a scout camp, anniversary parade and dinner, but it has postponed its big celebrations until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has set up a Facebook page entitled Nailsea Scouts 100 Years to enable people to share photos and memories of their time with the scout group.

While the uniform has changed since 1920, the aim of the scout movement remains the same – to provide life skills through fun and challenging activities.

Over the past 100 years, many thousands of young people have benefited from the group while some have returned as adults to help run the sections.

First Nailsea Scouts is always looking for more adults to help out.

For more details, email nicole.jelliss@1stnailseascouts.org.uk

