A&E doctors become first married couple to complete the Atlantic Rowing Race

Emergency doctor's, Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker completed the Atlantic Challenge after 51 days at sea. - Credit: Atlantic Campaigns

A married pair of doctors has become the first couple to complete rowing 3,000 miles of the Atlantic for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge competition.

Dr Charlie Fleury, from Long Ashton, and her husband Dr Adam Baker, spent 51 days at sea and returned still happily married.

The A&E doctors set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 and arrived in Antigua in the Caribbean on February 1.

Charlie and Adam said the journey was tough, experiencing seasickness, hallucinations and extreme temperatures.

Rowing got worse at one point with a sudden change in wind which forced them to shelter in the cabin for nine hours as the boat was tossed around.

Charlie, aged 32, and Adam, aged 31, are fundraising for the Devon Air Ambulance, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Charity, Portishead RNLI and Mind.

Their main sponsor was Scilly Spirit Distillery, another husband and wife team, who kindly donated bottle number 999 of their Atlantic Strength Gin to accompany the pair on their journey. It will be auctioned for the charities later this year.

To donate, visit the pair's website here.