News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Care team member to walk over hot coals for charity

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:00 PM November 9, 2021
Sarah will take on the firewalk this week.

Sarah will take on the firewalk this week. - Credit: CHSW

A member of the care team at a children’s hospice is going out of their comfort zone by braving a firewalk for the charity.

Sarah Turnball from Worle will face the challenge of walking bare foot over hot coals at temperatures of 1,200 Fahrenheit. 

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is bringing the firewalk to The Galleries in Bristol on Thursday and hoping to raise funds from the event which will go towards supporting local families at its Charlton Farm hospice in Wraxall.

She said: “I am taking part because as a member of the siblings team at Charlton Farm, I see first-hand the importance of the support given to our families as a whole unit.

"I am also hugely privileged to be a part of such a fantastic team and endeavour to give back in any way I can. Taking on this challenge gives me that opportunity.”

You can show your support for Sarah by donating to her fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-turnbull37

Most Read

  1. 1 Environmental groups accused for Portishead rail delay
  2. 2 Curzon cinema balcony could return after donation
  3. 3 Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset
  1. 4 Music school in village approved
  2. 5 Clevedon Marine Lake reopens after 'awesome effort'
  3. 6 PICTURES: Clevedon Arts Club's art show
  4. 7 Nailsea & Tickenham thrash Nailsea United to progress in Somerset FA Senior Cup
  5. 8 Gordano Leg Club will no longer run
  6. 9 International pianist to perform in Clevedon
  7. 10 Mud dredging completed at Portishead
Wraxall News
Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer has said its

Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Watch fireworks from the Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: Jackie Caven

Bonfire Night

5 firework displays to see in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
First Bus in Bristol

Bus transformation planned for cheaper fares across area

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs at at the Eat:Clevedon Festival in Victoria Road.

North Somerset Council

PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest

Carrington Walker

person