Care team member to walk over hot coals for charity

Sarah will take on the firewalk this week. - Credit: CHSW

A member of the care team at a children’s hospice is going out of their comfort zone by braving a firewalk for the charity.

Sarah Turnball from Worle will face the challenge of walking bare foot over hot coals at temperatures of 1,200 Fahrenheit.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is bringing the firewalk to The Galleries in Bristol on Thursday and hoping to raise funds from the event which will go towards supporting local families at its Charlton Farm hospice in Wraxall.

She said: “I am taking part because as a member of the siblings team at Charlton Farm, I see first-hand the importance of the support given to our families as a whole unit.

"I am also hugely privileged to be a part of such a fantastic team and endeavour to give back in any way I can. Taking on this challenge gives me that opportunity.”

You can show your support for Sarah by donating to her fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-turnbull37