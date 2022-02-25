Car blaze on A370 causes severe delays
Published: 4:24 PM February 25, 2022
- Credit: Paul Jones
Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze on West Town Road in Backwell this morning (Friday).
Crews from Nailsea and Clevedon were sent at 11.51am to tackle the blaze, which left a car totally destroyed.
Firefighters used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the car and one crew member wore a breathing apparatus for safety.
Officers from Avon and Somerset Police was also in attendance.
No injuries have been reported.
A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue, said: "Firefighters received a call this morning to a car fire on the A370.
"By 12.54pm the scene was made safe by our team and firefighters left the incident."