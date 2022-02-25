Car blaze on A370 causes severe delays

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car fire in Backwell. - Credit: Paul Jones

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze on West Town Road in Backwell this morning (Friday).

Crews from Nailsea and Clevedon were sent at 11.51am to tackle the blaze, which left a car totally destroyed.

Firefighters used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the car and one crew member wore a breathing apparatus for safety.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police was also in attendance.

No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue, said: "Firefighters received a call this morning to a car fire on the A370.

"By 12.54pm the scene was made safe by our team and firefighters left the incident."