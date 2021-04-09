Backwell boy raises more than £1k for Dementia UK

Published: 4:00 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM April 9, 2021

Finley decided to run a mile a day after his great nan passed away shortly before Christmas. - Credit: Submitted

An 11-year-old boy from Backwell has raised more than £1,200 for Dementia UK through sponsored runs after the death of his great-nan.

Finley set himself the challenge of running a mile a day for 30 days, initially with the target of £100.

Finley and his mum, Victoria. - Credit: Submitted

His mum, Victoria, explained how his great-nan had taken a fall during the first lockdown and never made it home, passing away shortly before Christmas.

She said: "Because of the restrictions, Finley was not able to see his nan. He was upset and one day, we discussed what he could do in her memory and he decided on running.

"He has not complained once, even as restrictions ease he has gone back to school and football training. He comes back, puts his running shoes on and gets out there. I am so proud of him."

Finley has been joined by family and friends on his runs. - Credit: Submitted

Finley quickly surpassed the £100 goal and increased it to £1,000 - and once again, he surpassed this target.

Running his last mile on April 6, the 11-year-old has so far raised £1,275 for Dementia UK.