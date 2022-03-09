Event will inform people about The Pottery development in Clevedon

People in Clevedon are invited to find out more about The Pottery retirement village development at The Walton Park Hotel this month. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Clevedonians have been invited to attend a free event next week to discover more about the new retirement village currently under construction on Kenn Road.

Developer McCarthy Stone will host a discovery day at the Walton Park Hotel on March 17, from 11am to 3pm.

The Pottery is a new retirement village named after the Kenn Road pottery, which used to sit on the site more than 100 years ago.

Residents will get a chance to look at plans and apartment specifications and learn about price options for purchase.

Marketing manager at McCarthy Stone, Verity McKay, said: "As we now enter a more cautiously optimistic time, many of us are looking forward to making plans for the future and to embracing our freedom and independence yet again.

"We’re really pleased to be able to give retirees a first look at the brand-new Clevedon development – appointments are limited, so we encourage all those who are interested to get in touch without delay and avoid missing out."

Completion of The Pottery is expected by this summer.