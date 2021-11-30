Festive reindeer cheer arrives with Christmas at zoo

A Wraxall zoo has unveiled its festive plans for the month.

Christmas at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm will see a celebration of the festive spirit, with a special over 70s go free offer available.

From December 1-19, guests will be able to meet the zoo’s festive friends and learn all about the reindeer herd.

They will also be able to learn about the history of Christmas, discover more about Christmas traditions and journey through a walkthrough of decorated twinkly lit trees with musical surprises to delight all ages.

Inspired by Age UK’s statistics showing 330,000 older people in the UK do not look forward to Christmas due to loneliness, the zoo wants to help.

Noah’s Ark encourages guests to reach out to elderly relatives and neighbours with a special over 70s go free offer throughout the event period.

Larry Bush, the zoo's managing director, said: “Christmas is always such a happy time of year and a great time to be able to reach out to loved ones that we’ve all had to keep our distance from over the pandemic.

“I’m very proud to say that we’re able to give back to our community with help towards reaching out to those most lonely in our society.

"The zoo gives the perfect opportunity for a boost in wellbeing, with acres of outdoor space where guests can learn about animals and catch up on lost time.”

Guests can also feast on a Christmas lunch and catch up with loved ones and friends on Festive Fridays, where they will receive free entry to the zoo when purchasing a festive lunch.

The zoo is also stocking locally-grown Christmas trees, logs, festive treats and hampers at its on-site Farm Shop.

A herd of reindeers take centre stage during the event, with passionate farm keepers hosting dedicated reindeer talks and feeding.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm is open from 10.30am–4pm between December 1-19. Day tickets cost £15 for adults and £10.50 for children.

Over 70s go free and guests can purchase a Festive Friday ticket for £18 for adults over 12 and £12 for children under 12. Festive Friday tickets provide free entry to the zoo, they must be prebooked up to three days in advance, with limited availability.