Father Christmas joins Portishead Lions for sleigh tour

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2019

Portishead Lions Club Christmas collection at Portishead Sainsburys store. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas has been out in Portishead helping a charity raise money during the festive season.

Every year Portishead Lions is joined by Santa for a sleigh tour of the town.

This year's fundraiser ends on Friday.

Tonight (Wednesday) the crew will be setting off from South Avenue and tomorrow (Thursday) in Woodhill Road.

Friday's tour will take in Station Road, Lower Burlington Road and Pier Road, among others.

At the weekend the Lions and Father Christmas were stationed outside Portishead's Sainsbury's store to collect money.

Funds raised will be put towards the charity's activities. Each year it helps groups out in the town by providing donations.

