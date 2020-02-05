Family thanks community efforts after daughter suffers injury in car crash

Lizzy and Laura want to thank people who helped them after their car accident. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The family of a 10-year-old girl who was involved in a car crash which broke her collarbone would like to thank the community for coming to her aid.

Lizzy George, aged 10, and her friend Laura, aged nine, were both being driven to karate practice at Gordano School when a car collided with their vehicle in Portishead on Sunday afternoon.

Helen, Laura's mum, was pulling out of a junction in Slade Road into Avon Way when a red car hit the back of her vehicle, which caused it to swerve into planters at the side of the road.

Laura and Lizzy, who were sat in the back seats of the car, both suffered broken collarbones as a result of the accident and were sent to hospital for treatment.

Lizzy's parents, Dave and Roberta George, rushed to their daughter's aid after receiving the phone call from Helen, and the pair would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the community for helping Lizzy in her time of need.

Dave said: "It was absolutely horrendous.

"After the crash, people pulled the girls from the car, as smoke was coming from the vehicle's air bags after they went off.

"Lizzy told the people who helped her out of the car that she remembered mummy's phone number, and Laura was so disorientated she thought it was the night before.

"A passerby let the girls take refuge in her home and we rushed straight to the crash after it happened.

"We're a bit numb really, it's very draining emotionally.

"However, aside from what happened, their injuries would have been a lot worse had they not been wearing their seat belts and the car fitted with the right child seat."

In a letter sent to the Times, written by Lizzy, it said: "Lizzy, Laura, Helen and their families would like to thank all those people who stopped and helped, including Yav from Portishead Brewing Company, the residents of Slade Road who took us in and the ambulance crew and all the doctors, nurses and staff at the children's hospital.

"Thank you also to the High Down staff, parents and friends of ours for your kind and supportive messages, which have made a huge difference."

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary confirmed police were called to a car accident in Portishead on Sunday at just before 12.30pm.