Advanced search

Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

PUBLISHED: 07:12 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 06 April 2020

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

Archant

The family of a grandmother from Pill wishes to thank members of a coronavirus support group for rallying round to help her.

The granddaughter of Elizabeth Flanagan, Laura Flanagan, said she wanted to thank members of the Pill Coronavirus Community Support Group, which sprang into action to make sure Elizabeth was well looked after while self-isolating in the village, as recent Government measures meant her own family were stuck in Weston.

Hours after Laura contacted Annabel Purnell to post a message on the Facebook group. three other eager volunteers stepped forward to help.

Michelle Taylor delivered puzzles for her to do, while Jo O’Callaghan took a trip to Sainsbury’s for essential supplies, and Pippa Holmes went and checked on her, leaving her number in case she needed anything.

Laura said: “They have been fantastic. It’s so reassuring, knowing she’s stuck in her home in Pill with all her family in Weston, so, obviously we are unable to get to her,

“She feels so happy and relaxed knowing the community are there for her if needs be and now has a lot of things to eat, drink and do for the time being.

“Without their help, things would have been very different.

“I can’t thank them enough for their help.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to the following four ladies for their amazing community efforts on ensuring my grandma has people looking out for her and insuring she has everything she needs during this crisis.

“She feels happy and safe knowing people are there for her, as we are unable to get to her due to the Government’s measures in place.

“Thank you again, Pill, for pulling together a fantastic team community effort made by all.

“Many thanks from Sean, Julie, Laura, Hosein, Leila-Mae, Adam and Jenna.”

Since launching on March 13, Pill Coronavirus Community Support’s 23 members have run 164 errands for vulnerable and self-isolating individuals in Pill and Easton-in-Gordano.

They have also delivered more than 1,000 leaflets to homes throughout the villages for people to request or offer help in a bid to better coordinate relief efforts.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Christmas lights switched-on in tribute to NHS and frontline workers

Portishead High Street Christmas lights.

There With You: Zero-waste shop sells home essentials amid coronavirus pandemic

Owners of Fill Good Pantry Dioné Jarvis and Vicki Smith.Picture: Fill Good Pantry

Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

Final Word with Eddie Large

Most Read

Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Christmas lights switched-on in tribute to NHS and frontline workers

Portishead High Street Christmas lights.

There With You: Zero-waste shop sells home essentials amid coronavirus pandemic

Owners of Fill Good Pantry Dioné Jarvis and Vicki Smith.Picture: Fill Good Pantry

Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

Final Word with Eddie Large

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

There With You: Zero-waste shop sells home essentials amid coronavirus pandemic

Owners of Fill Good Pantry Dioné Jarvis and Vicki Smith.Picture: Fill Good Pantry

Urgent appeal for PPE in Avon and Somerset

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

‘Do the right thing’ by using right services, says CCG

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS
Drive 24