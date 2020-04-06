Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan. Archant

The family of a grandmother from Pill wishes to thank members of a coronavirus support group for rallying round to help her.

The granddaughter of Elizabeth Flanagan, Laura Flanagan, said she wanted to thank members of the Pill Coronavirus Community Support Group, which sprang into action to make sure Elizabeth was well looked after while self-isolating in the village, as recent Government measures meant her own family were stuck in Weston.

Hours after Laura contacted Annabel Purnell to post a message on the Facebook group. three other eager volunteers stepped forward to help.

Michelle Taylor delivered puzzles for her to do, while Jo O’Callaghan took a trip to Sainsbury’s for essential supplies, and Pippa Holmes went and checked on her, leaving her number in case she needed anything.

Laura said: “They have been fantastic. It’s so reassuring, knowing she’s stuck in her home in Pill with all her family in Weston, so, obviously we are unable to get to her,

“She feels so happy and relaxed knowing the community are there for her if needs be and now has a lot of things to eat, drink and do for the time being.

“Without their help, things would have been very different.

“I can’t thank them enough for their help.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to the following four ladies for their amazing community efforts on ensuring my grandma has people looking out for her and insuring she has everything she needs during this crisis.

“She feels happy and safe knowing people are there for her, as we are unable to get to her due to the Government’s measures in place.

“Thank you again, Pill, for pulling together a fantastic team community effort made by all.

“Many thanks from Sean, Julie, Laura, Hosein, Leila-Mae, Adam and Jenna.”

Since launching on March 13, Pill Coronavirus Community Support’s 23 members have run 164 errands for vulnerable and self-isolating individuals in Pill and Easton-in-Gordano.

They have also delivered more than 1,000 leaflets to homes throughout the villages for people to request or offer help in a bid to better coordinate relief efforts.