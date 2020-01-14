Advanced search

Family raises £50k for children's hospice in memory of son

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 January 2020

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Archant

A family have raised more than £50,000 for a children's charity that supported them through the death of their son.

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Harry Davies was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in his lower arm at the age of three.

He spent eight months at Bristol Children's Hospital having chemotherapy, followed by surgery in Birmingham to have the radius bone removed from his arm.

Three years later, Harry relapsed, and his parents' worst fears were confirmed when Harry was diagnosed with acute myeloid lymphoma.

After Harry's diagnosis, his parents Darren and Sharon were introduced to Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) in Wraxall, where 'nothing was too much trouble' for the caring staff.

Darren, Sharon and Josh.Darren, Sharon and Josh.

Darren said: "After our day visit, we stayed for three weeks.

"That was a bit surreal because we knew this would be the last place, the last holiday, we would be together.

"The staff were really welcoming, and I remember their taking our bags up to our room and my thinking it was like a hotel. The atmosphere was like a lovely holiday home."

The family made lasting memories during their stay and met other families at Charlton Farm.

Harry.Harry.

Darren said: "We went on a trip to LegoLand, which was a huge undertaking for the care team, and a lot of planning went into the visit.

"But the whole family made the visit and loved it. We could never have done that on our own. It would have been so stressful for us. But, for the care team, nothing was too much trouble."

Harry died in July 2011, and the family has been raising money for CHSW ever since.

Darren and Sharon set up a fundraising group called Raise a Smile for Harry (RASFH), and family and friends have taken part in a number of charity events, including the Moonlight Beach Walk, charity football matches and the London Marathon.

Sharon is a member of Weston Whippets running club, which also raises cash for the cause.

She said: "When the time came, there was no better place to be or people to be with.

"What is more, the hospice continued to support us to help deal with our loss for as long as we needed it.

"With the help of our friends, we are so intent on trying to support CHSW, who run three hospices and are making the most of short and precious lives across the South West."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Gusty wind and heavy rain forecast

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Students perform West-End musical in front of hundreds of people

Clevedon School students performed Grease

Body found in search for missing Kevin Lynch

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Town to hold first literary festival

Carol Pryce who, along with others, is organising a literary festive for June 2020. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Gusty wind and heavy rain forecast

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Students perform West-End musical in front of hundreds of people

Clevedon School students performed Grease

Body found in search for missing Kevin Lynch

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Town to hold first literary festival

Carol Pryce who, along with others, is organising a literary festive for June 2020. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Mentoring service is saluted for ‘excellent’ work with young people across district

North Somerset Council.

Family raises £50k for children’s hospice in memory of son

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Ashton & Backwell continue unbeaten run with battling draw against Devizes Town

Sam Thomas attempts to close down a Devizes Town attack during their 1-1 draw. (Picture: Sarah Robbins.)

Portishead Town pick up point against Wells City

Portishead Town's George Parsons (pic Portishead Camera Club)

Weather warning issued due to strong winds

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists