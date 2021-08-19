Family launches horse appeal to help son restart vital therapy

Published: 3:47 PM August 19, 2021

Lubo Rnic, aged 20, has been a Riding For The Disabled member at Little Grange, in Claverham, for more than ten years. - Credit: Julia Etherington

A mother is searching for a horse suitable for her son to ride at a livery so he can continue his vital therapy.

Lubo Rnic, aged 20, has been reaping the benefits of Riding For The Disabled (RDA) sessions at Little Grange, in Claverham, for more than 10 years, boosting both his physical and mental health.

Little Grange, which is used for livery and the RDA sessions, provides horse riding for disabled children and adults in the local area as part of the Riding For The Disabled Association.

However, Lubo, who has a number of special needs, has outgrown the horses available at Little Grange. He has only been able to do stable work and walk alongside the ponies in the arena for the past year.

Mum Olya said: “Horse riding is good therapy for Lubo and helps him in a number of ways. He always smiles and beams, it’s lovely to see how much he loves riding.

“It helps his sensory processing and stimulation is so important to him. He loves the social side and feeling like he’s part of a community.

“After riding his spatial awareness improves, he is more stable when walking. Riding immensely helps his physical impairments too. It really does improve his quality of life.

“It’s really good therapy for him, but it’s also therapy for us to be able to see him enjoying and benefiting from something so much.

“We are extremely grateful to the RDA group who work with Lubo, whenever there’s been an obstacle, they’ve always been incredible and tried to accommodate us.

“It’s been a part of Lubo’s life for so long and he’s really hoping to be able to start riding again.”

Lubo's needs include low-muscle tone, meaning he requires constant exercise to keep his muscles active. Consequently, horse-riding is among the very few physical activities he can participate in.

Lubo needs a suitable horse at least 15-and-a-half hands, which is able to carry him at Little Grange, in Brockley Way, on Thursday afternoons between 1-3pm.

If you can help, contact group co-ordinator Lucy Kehoe by emailing ClaverhamandWinfordRDA@gmail.com or call 07904 600446.