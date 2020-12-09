Families pay tribute to loved ones killed in Avonmouth explosion

Published: 1:31 PM December 9, 2020

Victims of the Avonmouth explosion; Luke Wheaton, Ray White, Brian Vickery and Mike James. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The families of two men from North Somerset who died in an explosion in Avonmouth have paid tributes to their family members.

Photos have been released and tributes paid to the teenage boy and three men who died following last week’s incident at a water recycling centre in Avonmouth.

The formal identification process has now been completed and post mortem examinations have been conducted.

Avon and Somerset police have confirmed those who died were Ray White, aged 57 of Portishead, Brian Vickery aged 63 of Clevedon, Mike James, aged 64 of Bath and 16-year-old Luke Wheaton.

Ray White. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Ray’s family said: “The whole family are struggling to come to terms with Ray’s death.

“He was a wonderful son, brother and father to his two sons.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“The family respectfully request privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve in peace. Thank you.”

Brian Vickery. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Brian Vickery’s family said: “There are not enough words to describe the impact Brian had on not only his family and closest friends but to so many others.

“He brightened everyone’s lives with his cheeky and wicked sense of humour.

“Nothing meant more to him than being around the ones he loved and it’s difficult to think of him without it bringing a smile to your face.

“We feel blessed to have had him in our lives and we will cherish these memories forever.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the explosion at the Wessex Water recycling centre in Kings Weston Lane on December 3.

The explosion happened in a silo which held treated biosolids before they are recycled to land as an organic soil conditioner.

The cordon around the site was removed last night (Tuesday) although enquiries will continue to be carried out at the scene as the investigation progresses.

A police spokesman said: “Specialist family liaison officers continue to assist their families and the thoughts of everyone at Avon and Somerset police remain with them.

“All the families would like to thank all those who’ve contacted them for their support but request their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”