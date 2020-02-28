Fairtrade Portishead launches next month

Gloria Maria Talavera Gonzále will talk at the event this weekend. Picture: BLINK BLINK

Fairtrade Portishead will launch in town this weekend.

People in Portishead have come together to form the group, which will work towards creating fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.

The group will hold a launch event during Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs until March 8 and where people can learn about the impact the foundation has had on communities.

Portishead Fairtrade spokesman Rosie Thayer said: "We met with the local council about making Portishead a Fairtrade town on February 12, and it has been very supportive.

"The project has come out of Pill being a Fairtrade village, and I've had chats with Sue Tuckwell, the group's co-ordinator, who suggested Portishead should get involved.

"We've already gone into supermarkets to promote Fairtrade goods, as well as the Oxfam shop in Portishead High Street.

"As a result, a number of supermarkets and charities we contacted wanted to start a steering group, which consists of Portishead Oxfam, Churches Together, Waitrose and Co-ops in the area.

"We're holding our launch event on Sunday to help people understand why choosing Fairtrade is so important."

The foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and there are 450 Fairtrade towns in the UK.

Coffee and cocoa farmer Gloria Maria Talavera González, who practices her trade in Nicaragua in Central America, will speak at the event.

Rosie said: "Fairtrade means farmers get paid fairly and can afford to feed their families, as well as improve the communities where coffee, chocolate and various other products come from.

"For a small amount extra to have to spend at the supermarket, it has a huge impact on the communities where Fairtrade funds impact."

The group is urging businesses, charities and cafés to get in touch, especially where Fairtrade products can be served and sold.

Fairtrade Portishead will hold its launch event in town at Waitrose and Partners Café, in Harbour Road, on Sunday at 5pm.

To register to attend the event, email infull@fairtradeportishead.org.uk