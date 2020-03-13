Advanced search

Crowds gather at Fairtrade Portishead launch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 March 2020

Fairtrade Portishead steering group launched the project this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Fairtrade Portishead steering group launched the project this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Photographers with Disabilities

Fairtrade Portishead has launched in town.

Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with DisabilitiesFairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Crowds of people filled Waitrose and Partners Café, in Harbour Road, at the steering group's presentation.

The group's aim is to support Portishead to become a Fairtrade town.

Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Gonzalez gave a passionate talk, spoke about her family and promoted Fairtrade opportunities for workers in Central America.

Trinity Primary School displayed artwork created by its pupils at the event, which were accompanied by Fairtrade products.

Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with DisabilitiesFairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Members Rachel Wollatt, Kayleigh Burt, Pat Thurston, Ken Bradley, Helen Mason, Dane Henson and Rosie Thayer form Fairtrade Portishead, which met with the town council to promote the initiative last month.

For more information, search for Fairtrade Portishead on Facebook.

Helpers gathered to ensure Fairtrade Portishead ran smoothly this month.Picture: Photographers with DisabilitiesHelpers gathered to ensure Fairtrade Portishead ran smoothly this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Drawings from Trinity Primary School on display at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with DisabilitiesDrawings from Trinity Primary School on display at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Crowds gather at Fairtrade Portishead launch

Fairtrade Portishead steering group launched the project this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Clevedon trio raise thousands of pounds for children’s hospice

John Fowler (left) Rob Vivian (centre) Chris Hall (right) on the trek. Picture: PureComms

Clevedon couple celebrates Golden Anniversary

June and Derek Comerford got married on March 14 at a church in Clevedon

Impressive entries at Portishead Spring Show

Visitors enjoying the spring show. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Award-winning jazz singer Tina May to perform at Clarence House

Tina May will perform at Speakeasy Jazz Club this month.Picture: Speakeasy Jazz Club
Drive 24