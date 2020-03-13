Crowds gather at Fairtrade Portishead launch
PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 March 2020
Photographers with Disabilities
Fairtrade Portishead has launched in town.
Crowds of people filled Waitrose and Partners Café, in Harbour Road, at the steering group's presentation.
The group's aim is to support Portishead to become a Fairtrade town.
Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Gonzalez gave a passionate talk, spoke about her family and promoted Fairtrade opportunities for workers in Central America.
Trinity Primary School displayed artwork created by its pupils at the event, which were accompanied by Fairtrade products.
Members Rachel Wollatt, Kayleigh Burt, Pat Thurston, Ken Bradley, Helen Mason, Dane Henson and Rosie Thayer form Fairtrade Portishead, which met with the town council to promote the initiative last month.
For more information, search for Fairtrade Portishead on Facebook.