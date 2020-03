Crowds gather at Fairtrade Portishead launch

Fairtrade Portishead steering group launched the project this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities Photographers with Disabilities

Fairtrade Portishead has launched in town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Crowds of people filled Waitrose and Partners Café, in Harbour Road, at the steering group's presentation.

The group's aim is to support Portishead to become a Fairtrade town.

Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Gonzalez gave a passionate talk, spoke about her family and promoted Fairtrade opportunities for workers in Central America.

Trinity Primary School displayed artwork created by its pupils at the event, which were accompanied by Fairtrade products.

Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities Fairtrade coffee farmer Gloria Maria Talavera Conzalez at Fairtrade Portishead.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities

Members Rachel Wollatt, Kayleigh Burt, Pat Thurston, Ken Bradley, Helen Mason, Dane Henson and Rosie Thayer form Fairtrade Portishead, which met with the town council to promote the initiative last month.

For more information, search for Fairtrade Portishead on Facebook.

Helpers gathered to ensure Fairtrade Portishead ran smoothly this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities Helpers gathered to ensure Fairtrade Portishead ran smoothly this month.Picture: Photographers with Disabilities