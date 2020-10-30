Advanced search

Failand runner aims to raise £3,000 to protect society’s most vulnerable in pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 November 2020

Phred Steer completed the challenge in October.Picture: Phred Steer

Phred Steer completed the challenge in October.Picture: Phred Steer

Phred Steer

A seasoned runner aims to raise £3,000 and awareness about the dangers of contracting coronavirus.

Phred Steer, aged 50 of Failand, completed the Exmoor Trail Challenge in October and has so far raised around £500 to support causes in Long Ashton, Nailsea and Bristol.

He says he is raising awareness ‘first and foremost’ after unwittingly giving his daughter coronavirus after a trip to New York, as he was not diagnosed before his return home to the UK.

Phred says coronavirus community groups are going to ‘have it hard’ in the next few months to assist people who are shielding following a rise of coronavirus cases in the UK.

He believes until we get through this, we must do more to protect vulnerable people in our society.

Phred said: “I had a mild heart attack and was diagnosed with high cholesterol and type two diabetes, mainly a result of having an unhealthy lifestyle.

“After having this scare, I changed my lifestyle and was able to achieve full fitness, reverse my diabetes and substantially reduce my medication. I am now a seasoned runner and have a much more balanced and healthy life.

“However, these positive changes also led me to believe I was invincible, and while on a trip to New York earlier this year, I was unfortunate enough to contract undiagnosed Covid-19, and upon returning home I also unwittingly passed the virus onto my daughter.

“While not as bad as others, my recovery from this has been tough and has opened my eyes to the risk it poses to vulnerable groups.

“Now I am on the right track, I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone, and went off-road to take part in the Exmoor Trail Challenge.

“I did this to raise awareness and highlight how real and dangerous this virus is.

“There have been so many differing opinions and guidelines, but I feel we need to do more to help protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Community and shielding groups Phred is raising funds for include LA Together, which offers peer-to-peer help to enhance and improve the facilities and lives of people living in Long Ashton, Nailsea Active, North West Bristol Food Bank, as well as organisations in Clifton and Henleaze.

To donate funds to the cause, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/phred-steer

