Road closures in Failand this week

Published: 12:00 PM October 28, 2020 Updated: 3:49 PM November 11, 2020

The B3128 Clevedon Road, in Failand, will be closed for two nights this week.

Tomorrow (Thursday) the road is closed between its junction with Weston Road and its junction with Flax Bourton Road.

The following day it will be closed between its junction with Flax Bourton Road and its junction with Portbury Lane. Both closures are in place between 7pm and 6am.

Access to homes and businesses will be available and signs will be in place throughout the works advising businesses are open as usual.

The closure is needed to carry out essential carriageway patching works in preparation for surface dressing this section of the B3128 in 2021.

The closure will also accommodate the necessary road safety scheme of installing an anti-skid surface on the junction with Wraxall Hill, which will be open to homeowners, with no through traffic and information boards stating road closed ahead.