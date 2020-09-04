Village post office closes temporarily

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 September 2020

Failand Post Office. Picture: Google

Failand Post Office. Picture: Google

A post office branch has closed temporarily in a village.

Failand’s post office, in Clevedon Road, has closed following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for post office use.

The nearest post offices are in Long Aston, in Weston Road, and Crown Glass Shopping Centre, in Nailsea.

Change manager Rachel Hardy said: “I would like to assure you that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a post office service. In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.

“Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service. This may be an outreach service where a postmaster from a nearby branch offers the facility with hours of opening set to reflect the likely number of customers who will use the service.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. In the interim, we hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services.”

