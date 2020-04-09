Family complete indoor 10k run for children’s charity

Ella and Lilah raised £1,140 for the charity. Picture: Kate Green Archant

A Failand family has supported Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ella and Lilah raised £1,140 for the charity. Picture: Kate Green Ella and Lilah raised £1,140 for the charity. Picture: Kate Green

Mum-of-two Emily Bladon-Wing ran 10k each day throughout February half-term and raised funds for CHSW’s Charlton Farm hospice.

Her daughters, Ella, aged 10, and eight-year-old Lilah, also embraced the challenge – which they completed on a treadmill at their home while on lockdown.

The girls were able to hand over £1,140 to the charity.

Lilah said: “I wanted to do this to give money to the poorly children. I think every child deserves to be able to have a nice time with their parents not in a hospital.”

CHSW community fundraiser Emma Parker added: “We’re so lucky to have wonderful people like Emily, Ella and Lilah helping to support our special cause and helping us to continue to care for children and families.

“During these uncertain times, others may be inspired by the girls to take on their own challenge from home.”