'Speculative' proposal to build 500 homes in village

Published: 7:00 AM February 2, 2021

A ‘speculative’ proposal to build up to 500 homes in a village have been criticised by its parish council.

Property developer, Harrow Estates, wants to work alongside North Somerset Council on three housing developments totalling around 500 houses on land adjacent to each of the three sides of the Failand Triangle. Approximately half of the proposed homes are in the parish of Long Ashton.

A primary school and post office could also form part of the scheme, subject to public consultation.

A similar application was submitted in 2009 for up to 500 houses to be built on land east of Failand.

The proposed residential development was made up of 60 residential apartments with care for persons aged 60 and over, a single form entry primary school, employment space, a convenience store, doctor’s surgery and consulting rooms, public open space, landscaping, highway and associated infrastructure works.

This application was turned down by the planning inspector on appeal in 2010.

A parish council spokesman said: “The parish council understands that the developers will shortly be writing to every house in the Failand Triangle outlining its speculative proposal.

"The parish council has always firmly opposed any large-scale housing developments proposed in the parish, but recognises the need to engage with any potential developer at an early stage.”

Harrow Estates is preparing around 40 hectares of land for development through North Somerset Council’s Local Plan 2038.

Harrow Estates’ spokesman said: “To create a more sustainable environment, a development will enable more frequent public transport services, reducing the reliance on private vehicle journeys and will include the creation of new local social and community facilities for residents of all ages.

“Through a placemaking led approach, Harrow Estates is committed to working collaboratively with the council, stakeholders and the community and creating beautiful homes in a landscape-led setting. A place with a strong identity which Failand residents would be proud to call home.

“As identified by the council, people value the open countryside and the coronavirus pandemic has increased our value of it.

“While the land at Failand would result in loss of greenbelt land, it would not contribute to sprawling of urban areas or the coalescence of settlements.”

The parish council has arranged a public online meeting on Zoom tonight (Tuesday) at 7.30pm. To watch, click here.