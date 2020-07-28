Advanced search

Collision between truck and car in village

PUBLISHED: 11:19 28 July 2020

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a tipper truck and a car in Failand earlier this month.

The collision happened in Clevedon Road, between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane, at about 3.15pm on July 16.

As a result of the collision, the tipper truck crashed into a verge.

The driver had to be freed by the fire and rescue service and the truck had to be recovered, which resulted in the road being closed for five hours.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who saw either vehicle – a Man tipper truck and a grey Renault Kadjar – prior to the collision.

“We’d also appeal for anyone using this road around the time of the incident to check any dash cam footage.

“If you can help, please call the collision investigation unit on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220157951.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

