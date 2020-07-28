Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a tipper truck and a car in Failand earlier this month.

The collision happened in Clevedon Road, between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane, at about 3.15pm on July 16.

As a result of the collision, the tipper truck crashed into a verge.

The driver had to be freed by the fire and rescue service and the truck had to be recovered, which resulted in the road being closed for five hours.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who saw either vehicle – a Man tipper truck and a grey Renault Kadjar – prior to the collision.

“We’d also appeal for anyone using this road around the time of the incident to check any dash cam footage.

“If you can help, please call the collision investigation unit on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220157951.”