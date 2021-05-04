News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Extinction Rebellion sit-in takes place in North Somerset.

A retired Clevedon policeman took part in a coordinated Extinction Rebellion protest on May 1. - Credit: Sasha Snow

A former police officer from North Somerset has performed a peaceful protest in support of the climate emergency by sitting in traffic.

Dave Thorneywork's protest took place on May 1 when he sat on Clevedon Triangle with a sign around his neck which read "I am terrified for our children and grandchildren because nature and our climate are being destroyed."

Extinction Rebellion: Pictures from latest protest in North Somerset.

Dave stated that an 'ecological catastrophe was on its way. - Credit: Sasha Snow

More than 200 others took part in similar protests across the UK.

Mr Thorneywork said: "I have been interested in ecology and nature for a long time but two years ago I was alarmed after reading and seeing about climate change and the apparent terrible state of our wildlife,  especially our bird and insect populations. 

"We are on the brink of a climate and ecological catastrophe, far worse than anything we have seen with Covid, and we need to take urgent action now, not by 2050 or 2035.”

North Somerset Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 - pledging to become carbon neutral by 2035.

Ex policeman joins Extinction Rebellion protest.

Around 200 others joined Dave in protest across the UK for Extinction Rebellion. - Credit: Sasha Snow


Most Read

  1. 1 Council concerned over loss of green space in Nailsea
  2. 2 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
  3. 3 Upgrade to Poets' Walk steps to mark civic society's anniversary
  1. 4 Portishead open season with three-wicket win at Bishopston
  2. 5 Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic
  3. 6 Milestone for Portishead residents "in limbo" as cladding replacement approved
  4. 7 £350k funds for North Somerset projects opens
  5. 8 Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset
  6. 9 Clevedon United youngsters thank Reeds Rains for new kit
  7. 10 North Somerset Council urges caution over Bank Holiday weekend
Climate Emergency
Climate Change
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead Pier.

Group launches campaign to reopen Portishead pier

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Neil Tucker, Paul Jenkins and Stuart Henley during the zoom meeting

Impact of Covid-19 on Clevedon CC, Clevedon RFC and Clevedon United

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Rainbow crossing in Brent

North Somerset Council

Rainbow crossings plan to support LGBTQ+ community in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Detached house in High Street, Nailsea, with cream render, white window frames, patio and lawn in front.

Property of the Week

Beautifully-presented five-bedroom home in town centre

Report By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus