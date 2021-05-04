Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic

Published: 12:00 PM May 4, 2021

A retired Clevedon policeman took part in a coordinated Extinction Rebellion protest on May 1. - Credit: Sasha Snow

A former police officer from North Somerset has performed a peaceful protest in support of the climate emergency by sitting in traffic.

Dave Thorneywork's protest took place on May 1 when he sat on Clevedon Triangle with a sign around his neck which read "I am terrified for our children and grandchildren because nature and our climate are being destroyed."

Dave stated that an 'ecological catastrophe was on its way. - Credit: Sasha Snow

More than 200 others took part in similar protests across the UK.

Mr Thorneywork said: "I have been interested in ecology and nature for a long time but two years ago I was alarmed after reading and seeing about climate change and the apparent terrible state of our wildlife, especially our bird and insect populations.

"We are on the brink of a climate and ecological catastrophe, far worse than anything we have seen with Covid, and we need to take urgent action now, not by 2050 or 2035.”

North Somerset Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 - pledging to become carbon neutral by 2035.

Around 200 others joined Dave in protest across the UK for Extinction Rebellion. - Credit: Sasha Snow



