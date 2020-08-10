Van conversions for leisure and work: what you need to know and why now could be the best time to convert

Faisal Allarakha, director of F.A.B Van Accessories (registered as F.A.B. Van & Taxi Accessories Limited)– a company that carries out bespoke van conversions in North Somerset – answers your questions about van conversions and shares how a converted van could benefit your work and leisure time.

What is a van conversion/converted van?

“We can either take your current van and convert it to enable other uses, or we can acquire and convert a brand-new van for you,” says Faisal.

“You can discuss with us what you want to use your van for and specific changes or additions you require, and we will convert it accordingly – each conversion is completely bespoke to the customer.”

What can you convert a van into?

The possibilities are almost endless when it comes to customising a van.

You could choose to turn your van into a:

- Customised campervan – perfect for UK staycations, road trips, or day trips to the countryside and coast.

- Work van – “As we work to each customer’s needs, we can convert a van into the perfect vehicle for any industry – for example, we can incorporate custom storage to house equipment if you’re a painter and decorator, or make room for instruments if you’re a musician needing to travel to different venues,” says Faisal.

- Family vehicle – if you have a large family, planning trips out can be difficult if you don’t have room for everyone in the car. You could convert a large van to include additional seating giving you a lot more flexibility than public transport.

Faisal explains: “We can re-floor, add seats, daybeds, pop-ups and interior lighting to a van, amongst many other things – it’s all based on how you plan to use your van and your specific requirements.”

How much do van conversions cost?

The cost of the conversion can depend on a variety of factors, such as whether you choose to do the work yourself or enlist a professional, and the type of changes being made.

“If you wish to convert your van yourself this may save you money initially but we find many customers come to us for rectification work due to lack of experience and knowledge,” Faisal explains.

“We have terms with manufacturers, so if you buy a new van from us we can offer you savings of up to £13,000 off the retail selling price. You can also get a discount for any extras that you may require, such as parking cameras and metallic paint.”

As F.A.B Van Accessories would work to your requirements, you can choose how to convert the van, but also manage your budget.

Can you do a campervan conversion on your own?

If you’ve been tempted by the idea of a UK summer getaway, you may be looking into a DIY campervan conversion.

Although possible, there are a lot of things to consider before embarking on a project like this, and it may be easier and perhaps even cheaper to pass the job to a specialist.

“If you’ve started to convert your van, but have come across an obstacle or a particularly difficult element of the project, we can pick up where you left off and finish the conversion for you,” Faisal says.

What’s the best type of van for a conversion?

“Ford Transit Customs are the best value for money for both brand-new converted vans and campervans,” says Faisal.

Many factors could determine what van you choose for your conversion, such as the height, length, weight and price of the vehicle.

“VW and Mercedes are both popular, but with the basic price of the van costing similar to a fully converted Ford Transit Custom, the Custom is becoming ever more popular in the campervan community,” says Faisal.

“Ford Transits also make great custom work vans.”

Where can I buy a converted van, or get my own van customised?

“At F.A.B. Van Accessories Limited, we can offer both a brand-new vehicle converted or we can convert your vehicle.”

“We are a family-run business operating across the UK. As specialists in our field, we can convert all makes and models of vans, from small vans to 17-seater models,” explains Faisal.

“As a conversion specialist, if you use us you would also gain certification for the conversion work, which many insurance companies will require.”

Visit fabvanandtaxi.co.uk or call 01275 874 578 for more information or to discuss your requirements.