Business expansion plans get the go-ahead at Royal Portbury Dock

Published: 7:00 AM May 14, 2021

A company’s plans to expand operations and create more jobs at Royal Portbury Dock have been given the green light this month.

Etex Building Performance Ltd applied to North Somerset Council to extend its plasterboard manufacturing facilities at Redland Avenue in Easton-in-Gordano.

The company’s plans involve building an extension to its existing factory and warehouse premises on the site of a former coal storage yard, almost doubling its current size.

The number of heavy goods vehicle (HGV), car and cycle parking spaces serving the site will be increased and Etex has agreed to contribute £10,000 towards pedestrian and cycle improvements along Marsh Lane to improve access to the site.

Approving the application, planning officers said: "The proposed development will reuse previously-developed land, making efficient use of a previously redundant coal storage area.

You may also want to watch:

"It will contribute to the local economy by providing a significant capital investment and will provide approximately 74 jobs, as well as an anticipated increase of 53 staff employed by logistical operations serving the site."

North Somerset Councillor, Mark Canniford. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council's executive member for placemaking and economy, Mark Canniford, said: "I very much welcome Etex's expansion plans and the jobs and economic benefits they will bring to North Somerset.

"Given the difficult times for businesses as a result of the Covid pandemic, it's great to see a local company confident about the need for their product and with confidence in the North Somerset economy and the future of the construction industry in the UK.

"The company’s ambitions fully support the policy in our core strategy to maintain and enhance the role of Royal Portbury Dock."

Etex Building Performance has been active in UK construction for more than 30 years, which is part of the Etex Group, a global materials specialist.

North Somerset Council leader, Don Davies - Credit: NSC

Leader of North Somerset Council, Don Davies, added that he welcomes the news that Etex, as a multi-national business, has chosen the region for ‘such a significant investment’ and looks forward to continuing to work with the company.