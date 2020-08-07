Advanced search

Final call for entries to virtual flower show

PUBLISHED: 07:50 07 August 2020

Colin Griffin with prize winning vegetables and flowers from his allotment at last year's show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Colin Griffin with prize winning vegetables and flowers from his allotment at last year's show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Keen gardeners are being encouraged to send in their entries for the Nailsea Virtual Flower Show.

Sarah Hearne, Sarah Goulty, Keith Norwood and Carol Eskell have organised the event after Nailsea Horticultural Society had to cancel its summer show.

Sarah Hearne said: “We just want people to have some fun and share with others what they’ve managed to grow in their gardens during the last few strange months.

“There are lots of classes, not just for flowers and vegetables, but cake decorating, children’s classes, and photography.

“Have you taken a great photograph of Nailsea during lockdown? We’d love to see it.”

The full programme can be found in the group’s Facebook page, along with some great gardening tips.

For more details, visit the Nailsea Virtual Flower Show Facebook page.

Entries should be in by 5pm August Friday. The virtual event will take place on the Facebook page tomorrow (Saturday).

