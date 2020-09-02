Entries open for Somerset Business Awards 2021

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego. Archant

Entries for Somerset’s 16th annual Business Awards have opened, with new categories and an awards ceremony planned for March.

The finalists at the 2019 Somerset Business Awards. The finalists at the 2019 Somerset Business Awards.

The event, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce, to give businesses an opportunity to celebrate their achievements in a particularly challenging year.

There is no entry fee and businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to take part.

New categories this year include an environmental award, recognising an individual or organisation’s positive environmental impact, and a category for outstanding business response to Covid-19, from supporting key workers, to diversification to protect the business and jobs.

Chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, Stephen Henagulph, said: “The Somerset Business Awards covers all business sectors across a wide range of categories.

“I would encourage all local businesses to enter and share their own success stories and celebrate their achievements.”