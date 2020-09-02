Advanced search

Entries open for Somerset Business Awards 2021

PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 September 2020

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego.

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego.

Archant

Entries for Somerset’s 16th annual Business Awards have opened, with new categories and an awards ceremony planned for March.

The finalists at the 2019 Somerset Business Awards.The finalists at the 2019 Somerset Business Awards.

The event, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce, to give businesses an opportunity to celebrate their achievements in a particularly challenging year.

There is no entry fee and businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to take part.

New categories this year include an environmental award, recognising an individual or organisation’s positive environmental impact, and a category for outstanding business response to Covid-19, from supporting key workers, to diversification to protect the business and jobs.

Chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, Stephen Henagulph, said: “The Somerset Business Awards covers all business sectors across a wide range of categories.

“I would encourage all local businesses to enter and share their own success stories and celebrate their achievements.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon end pre-season well ahead of FA Cup trip, new Western League campaign

Morgan Williams on the ball watched by Morgan Davies (pic Tony Merrett)

Entries open for Somerset Business Awards 2021

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego.

Charity pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ supporters for fundraising efforts during pandemic

Harry Penwarden taking on the 5km for CHSW.

PICTURES: Weekend of protests against climate crisis and Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal

A plane flying over protesters outside Bristol Airport. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Nailsea & Tickenham topple Longwell Green in final friendly

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's friendly against Longwell Green (pic Paul Harnden)