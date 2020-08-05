Chamber of commerce partners with learning programme to help businesses

Portishead Chamber of Commrce registered office at Kestrel Court. Picture: Glenn Blakeborough Glenn Blakeborough - Focus14 Photography

Portishead Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with a funded programme to help support employers to strengthen their workforce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Portishead Chamber of Commerce president, David Cook. Picture: Dan Adams Portishead Chamber of Commerce president, David Cook. Picture: Dan Adams

The organisation, which relaunched at the end of last year, has announced it is working with Skills Support for the Workforce (SSW) to offer funded training to help businesses in the area improve and grow.

Rachel Nash, who sits on the Portishead Chamber committee, said the programme will offer its members and the wider business community free help ‘at a time when they may need it most’.

Rachel said: “SSW organises bespoke training courses and recognised accredited qualifications for small to medium enterprises to enhance employees’ skills, which in turn can increase the competitiveness of a business and help boost the local economy. The training is free to companies with fewer than 250 employees.

“We want businesses to tell us what skills training they feel their employees would benefit from, and we are collecting this data by way of a short survey.

“We will use the information to ensure the online session is relevant to the needs of businesses in the area, and the event will discuss the free training available and allow the employers attending to ask questions to find out more.”

Serco works in partnership with the West of England Combined Authority and West of England Local Enterprise Partnership to deliver adult education and training opportunities in the region.

SSW can also offer training for individuals at risk of redundancy or those recently made redundant.

Chamber president David Cook said: “We encourage as many local businesses as possible to join the chamber and once they are members. to engage with us to ensure we provide the support they need.

“We launched a new website in January as well as a new Facebook page which holds regular member interviews and held a recent online event with Ros Conkie Marketing. The Chamber has plenty more events planned, so watch this space.”

The business event will discuss free SSW training available and will allow employers attending to ask questions to find out more.

To complete the short survey, click here.

For more information, email rachel@portisheadchamber.co.uk







