Emily Eavis says Ukraine refugee visa system needs to be 'fixed'

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis says they have applied to host a Ukrainian family on Worthy Farm - but they have not yet received visas.

Posting on Twitter, Emily said she had found a family to host at the farm 17 days ago and applied for visas the same day through the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

However, the family - led by Veronika - remains stuck in Kyiv, she said.

"Their visa applications were submitted on the same day through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but still they have not been granted," she wrote.

"Veronika's family remains stuck in Kyiv."

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was rolled out last month as a way for UK households to put themselves forward as a host for Ukraine refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

However, many have complained of delays securing visas for those they wish to help.

The Government says it is moving as quickly as possible to allocate visas.

But Emily said the system needs to be fixed.

"We need to fix the UK's visa process for Ukrainians, as it's simply not working," she said.

She added: "We need our government to take immediate action so that the many thousands of UK residents desperately trying to help people escape a warzone are actually able to do so."

A Government spokesman said of the scheme: "We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that those fleeing Ukraine can find safety in the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine.

"We have streamlined the process so valid passport holders do not have to attend in-person appointments before arriving in the UK, simplified our forms and boosted caseworker numbers while ensuring vital security checks are carried out.

"We continue to speed up visa processing across both schemes, with almost 30,000 visas issued in the last three weeks alone and thousands more expected to come through these uncapped routes."

