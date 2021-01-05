Emergency grant worth £20k aims to safeguard future of village hub

Published: 12:00 PM January 5, 2021

A community centre looks set to receive an emergency grant worth £20,000 to help it survive the next few months.

Long Ashton Parish Council agreed the authority should provide the funds to charity LACA, which manages Long Ashton Community Centre, at an emergency meeting on December 14.

The village hub, in Keedwell Hill, has been closed for a number of months as a result of the pandemic and is therefore facing financial difficulties.

LACA says it has reached a point where it is ‘impossible’ for the hub to stay open and to cover its operational costs without running at a substantial loss.

The centre has now closed the majority of its operations until at least the end of March, when the situation will be reviewed.

In a joint statement published by LACA and the parish council on December 21, it says a parish council emergency grant will help the hub ‘get through the next few months’ of the pandemic.

It said: “It is hoped that by spring the coronavirus situation will be getting better, but we can’t say when things will get back to normal.

“By then, LACA will have used up all of their reserves and the additional funding given by the parish council. So, across the next few months both organisations have agreed to work together even more closely than usual to try to tackle the longer-term situation.

“The parish council and LACA have agreed to set up a Joint LACA Covid Recovery Working Group, who will be responsible for drawing up a Covid Recovery Plan to guide the community centre out of the difficult situation it currently finds itself in.

“Both organisations will be working hard in the next few months to get through this troubled time and we are looking forward to seeing the community centre come back stronger and better than ever.

“The two organisations have agreed to join forces and want to work with the community to reopen the Community Centre, hopefully by the summer of 2021.”

At the emergency meeting in December, members recommended £24,000 be earmarked for the centre on top of next year's recommended grant of £33,000 for the community centre, designated for maintenance of the parish council-owned facility.

These recommendations are to be decided at a parish council meeting on January 18.