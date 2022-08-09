Pictures: Clevedon care home celebrates summer fete

Residents at a Clevedon care home enjoyed a day filled with fun and activities during a summer fete.

The Elm View Bupa Care Home basked in sunshine for the event, as residents and staff made the most of the warm weather and welcomed family and friends.

Organised by Amanda Rowles, Elm View’s activity co-ordinator, the fete saw the care home community come together to enjoy a traditional Punch and Judy puppet show, a performance from a magician, balloon modelling and a delicious spread of the residents’ favourite food and drink.

Ada, a resident at Elm View, said: "It was wonderful. Really, really lovely.

"The Punch and Judy was really good, and he got the children trying to do lots of things in the magic show."

Mary, who is married to Elm View resident Ray Pitts, added: "It was amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more, it was the best thing in a care home I’ve ever been too."

Alongside all the fun and frivolity of the fete, the afternoon also saw Elm View resident, Pam Dingley, carry out fundraising activities in aid of Cancer Research.

Having lost her father and husband to cancer, Pam was keen to raise money for a charity that is close to her heart and so decided to sell her hand-knitted toys to her fellow residents and their families.

Pam Dingley with daughter Sara and her knitted people - Credit: Elm View

Pam made £32.05 through her fundraising efforts.

"I don’t know where the 5p came from," she said.

She added: "The fayre was extremely well organised, the weather was kind, it was well attended, and it was so fun."

The Elm View care home team were overjoyed to see all of Pam’s hard work pay off.

Home manager Heather Milton said: "We are all so proud of Pam’s fundraising efforts. It really added to what was a delightful afternoon seeing so many friends and families relaxing and having fun.

"I am also proud of our entire team for always going above and beyond to make activities for our residents and their families so special."

Smiles at the fete - Credit: Elm View

Following the success of the summer fete, the Elm View care home team is looking forward to offering more activities over the coming months that boost the wellbeing of their residents.

Balloon fun during the fete - Credit: Elm View

Brollies were needed to keep some shade - Credit: Elm View



