Council crackdown on blue badge misuse

North Somerset Council is warning residents that the abuse of blue badges will not be tolerated following a recent string of successful prosecutions.

This is the tough message being sent by the council following the fining of four residents, one from Portishead, after their cases were heard at North Somerset magistrates on November 29.

Elizabeth Wetherell, of Meadows Close, was fined £394 with costs for using her husband's badge, while he was at home, to park in a disabled space in Portishead.

Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member for transport, said: "Blue badges are issued to people who have specific parking needs due to health issues.

"They and the marked disabled spaces are not to be abused and used by people if the badge holder is not present or part of the journey.

"If you are caught misusing a blue badge we will prosecute, and this may also affect future badges being issued to the badge holder.

"You have been warned."