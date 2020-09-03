Elena, 5, raises £1.2k for charity through 100km cycle ride

A five-year-old girl has raised more than £1,000 for charity through her challenge to cycle 100km by the end of August.

Elena Smart, of Portishead, learnt to ride her bike without stabilisers during lockdown and wanted to complete a challenge to help other children.

Elena and her parents set out to cycle 50km during August, trying to raise £100.

They have since travelled 90km and say they will reach 100km by the end of August, and may cycle further.

Elena has raised £1,210, which her dad Gavin says is thanks to the generosity of friends, family, the community and local businesses.

Children’s Hospice South West cares for youngsters with life-limiting conditions and their families at Little Bridge House in Devon, Somerset’s Charlton Farm and Little Harbour in Cornwall.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elenasmart