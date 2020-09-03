$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Advanced search

Elena, 5, raises £1.2k for charity through 100km cycle ride

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 September 2020

Elena Smart. Picture: Gavin Smart

Elena Smart. Picture: Gavin Smart

Gavin Smart

A five-year-old girl has raised more than £1,000 for charity through her challenge to cycle 100km by the end of August.

Elena Smart, of Portishead, learnt to ride her bike without stabilisers during lockdown and wanted to complete a challenge to help other children.

Elena and her parents set out to cycle 50km during August, trying to raise £100.

They have since travelled 90km and say they will reach 100km by the end of August, and may cycle further.

Elena has raised £1,210, which her dad Gavin says is thanks to the generosity of friends, family, the community and local businesses.

Children’s Hospice South West cares for youngsters with life-limiting conditions and their families at Little Bridge House in Devon, Somerset’s Charlton Farm and Little Harbour in Cornwall.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elenasmart

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Clevedon Sunday Market is set to return on a smaller scale

Market Coordinator Kate Bethell

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Clevedon Sunday Market is set to return on a smaller scale

Market Coordinator Kate Bethell

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Somerset Gryphons to hold junior open registration evenings

Somerset Gryphons are holding junior registration evenings ahead of the new hockey season

Spot-on Osmond seals Clevedon Town’s FA Cup win at Portland

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores from the spot (pic Tony Merrett)

Elena, 5, raises £1.2k for charity through 100km cycle ride

Elena Smart. Picture: Gavin Smart

Stab threat over bicycle prompts mother’s appeal

A boy was threatened to be stabbed for his push bike in Clevedon.

Rotary club to donate more than £500 to St Peter’s Hospice

St Peter's Hospice. Picture: Portishead Rotary