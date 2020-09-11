Electric charging hub installed at leisure centre to promote eco-friendly driving

A new electric vehicle charging hub has been installed in Portishead this week.

The charging hub, at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre in Harbour Road, will allow electric vehicle owners to charge their cars in only 30 minutes.

Two chargers can attach to two vehicles at a time, and the hub doubles the number of charging points in Portishead town centre.

Electric vehicle owners will be able to visit the leisure centre, nearby supermarkets or pop for a coffee at Portishead Marina while charging their car nearby.

The Portishead hub is part of a wider project to promote the uptake of electric vehicles, which forms as one of four charging hubs planned across the West of England, with others including the Eastville Park Hub in Bristol, which opened in 2019.

All four charging hubs will be on the Revive network, a council-owned public electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the West of England, which serves EV drivers in Bristol, North Somerset, BANES and South Gloucestershire.

Charging hubs’ funding comes from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles, which awarded the four West of England authorities £7.1 million as part of the Go Ultra Low West programme.

North Somerset Counci’s executive member for transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “The hub will provide reliable electric vehicle charging for Portishead residents and visitors, making it more practical for people to make the switch to electric vehicles, which are cleaner, quieter and cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars.

“The Go Ultra Low project has also seen the council convert 40 per cent of its vehicle fleet to electric and will see charging points installed at other key locations across North Somerset this winter, with the first planned for Kewstoke.”

The council’s executive member for climate emergency, Bridget Petty, added that transport accounts for 42 per cent of North Somerset’s carbon emissions.

She said: “Enabling the switch to clean electric vehicles, alongside other sustainable forms of travel, is one of our key strategies for addressing the climate emergency and delivering a carbon-neutral region by 2030.”

For more information about going electric and to book a call with the council’s EV expert, log on to www.travelwest.info/drive/electric-vehicles