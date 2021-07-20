National Trust site to trial use of e-cargo and electric bikes

Published: 9:00 AM July 20, 2021

A National Trust property will trial the use of a mixture of e-cargo bikes and electric bikes from Raleigh.

The bikes will be used by staff and volunteers at Wraxall's Tyntesfield House to move around the properties, as the National Trust tests alternatives to its traditional vehicles.

The National Trust and Raleigh Bicycles have announced a collaboration which will see £42,000 of electric bikes and electric cargo bikes donated to National Trust properties, as the charity looks to reduce its reliance on traditional vehicles and reach carbon net zero by 2030.

Electric bikes will be trialled by staff at 11 properties, providing an environmentally-friendly alternative for short journeys.

The electric bikes will be a mixture of Raleigh’s popular Motus model, and Haibike’s more rugged electric mountain bike selection. Some of the properties will use Raleigh’s e-cargo bikes, built for versatility and convenience, so staff can transport goods and equipment around the estates.

Staff will trial the bikes over three months.

Edward Pegram, commercial partnership manager for Raleigh, outlined how the bikes will benefit each National Trust property.

He said: “An electric bike is a fun, modern solution for the National Trust to use instead of diesel-powered quad bikes, trucks and vans.

"Whether it’s an e-bike for staff to use to get from a visitor centre to a stately home quickly and quietly, or one of our business cargo e-bikes to transport supplies for the shop, we’re committed to helping the National Trust achieve a more environmentally friendly future."

More people and employees across Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire will soon be able to reap the benefits of pedal power, thanks to additional funding secured by the West of England Combined Authority.

The combined authority has won £248,000 from the Government to buy e-bikes, expand e-bike loan schemes and cycle training.

The additional funding will be used to purchase e-bikes and fund a range of supporting activities such as expanding the existing e-bike loan schemes, bikeability and cycle training, and provide grants for community organisations who can support access to e-cycles in their community.