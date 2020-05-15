Hospital and care home residents raise a glass to VE Day heroes
PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 May 2020
Archant
Patients from North Somerset Communty Hospital in Clevedon celebrated VE Day in style.
People currently staying at the hospital’s Elton Rehabilitation Unit were treated to a socially distanced street party, while the building was decorated with bunting to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Patients enjoyed a cake and raised a cup to remember the end of the World War Two.
Nicki Tonkin, clinical lead at the Elton Rehab Unit said: “Although the party we held this year was different to how we would have organised it in the past due to Covid-19 everyone was still able to enjoy a slice of cake and remember the end of World War Two.”
Meanwhile, residents at the Worcester Lodge care home, in Castle Road, enjoyed a glass of Pimm’s, a sing-a-long, dance, and cream tea.
A Worcester Lodge spokesman said: “We all had a wonderful day and listened to stories from each resident of their memories from that day.”
