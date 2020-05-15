Hospital and care home residents raise a glass to VE Day heroes

Residents at Worcester Lodge carehome in Clevedon celebrating VE Day. Archant

Patients from North Somerset Communty Hospital in Clevedon celebrated VE Day in style.

People currently staying at the hospital’s Elton Rehabilitation Unit were treated to a socially distanced street party, while the building was decorated with bunting to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Patients enjoyed a cake and raised a cup to remember the end of the World War Two.

Nicki Tonkin, clinical lead at the Elton Rehab Unit said: “Although the party we held this year was different to how we would have organised it in the past due to Covid-19 everyone was still able to enjoy a slice of cake and remember the end of World War Two.”

Meanwhile, residents at the Worcester Lodge care home, in Castle Road, enjoyed a glass of Pimm’s, a sing-a-long, dance, and cream tea.

A Worcester Lodge spokesman said: “We all had a wonderful day and listened to stories from each resident of their memories from that day.”

