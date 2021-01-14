EE switches on super-fast 5G in Portishead

Published: 5:00 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 6:50 AM January 15, 2021

Mobile network operator company EE switched on super-fast 5G in Portishead yesterday (Thursday).

Portishead is the second town in North Somerset to be connected to EE's 5G network and the firm’s fifth-generation technology launched in Weston-super-Mare in October.

Portishead was among 13 new towns announced on Thursday by EE to receive the new technology. EE, part of BT Group, has now switched on its 5G service in 125 towns and cities across the UK.

BT Group nations and regions director, Jane Wood, said: “It’s great to see Portishead being among the first locations in the South West to get 5G. The new technology will mean a faster, more reliable mobile connection for consumers and businesses in the town.

High-speed 5G switches on in Portishead. - Credit: Dan Wong Photography

“At a time when connectivity has never been more important to stay in touch with family and friends remotely, the arrival of 5G makes this even easier. It will also bring significant benefits for businesses, and those who rely on fast and low latency connections, such as gamers.”

In addition to Portishead, EE has also added 5G to the following locations: Neath, Grimsby, Halifax, Ipswich, Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, St Albans, Burton, Cannock, Tamworth, Stockport and Swinton.

Leader of North Somerset Council, Cllr Don Davies, said: “Digital connectivity is a priority for us in North Somerset, so it's great news that Portishead is among the first locations in the UK to be connected to 5G.

North Somerset Council leader, Don Davies - Credit: NSC

“The challenges we have all faced over the past year have meant digital communications have taken on an even more important role. Faster and more reliable connectivity will help people who live and work in the Portishead area.”

Chief executive of BT’s consumer business, Marc Allera, says the 5G rollout continuing across the UK means the company can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places.

He adds: “Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning.”

The fifth-generation technology is standard for broadband cellular networks, which phone companies began deploying worldwide in 2019.