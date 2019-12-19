Gallery

Schools stage their nativity concerts

St Francis School, Keystage one nativity. Archant

Children across North Somerset have taken to the stage to tell their parents the real meaning of Christmas.

Key Stage one at St Nicholas' Chantry Primary School Key Stage one at St Nicholas' Chantry Primary School

Key stage one from St Francis School, in Nailsea, dressed up as kings, stars, shepherds, sheep and angels, as they performed their nativity play.

The reception class at West Leigh Infant School, in Backwell, put on their production.

The adorable youngsters donated money, which they raised at their play, to Havens Hospice and The Music Man Project.

Pupils from St Nicholas' Chantry Primary School, in Clevedon, performed their play called The Spirit of Christmas in front of two packed audiences.

West Leigh Infant School had their nativity play last week West Leigh Infant School had their nativity play last week

Year two teacher at St Nicholas, Becky Wright, said: "Children delighted the audiences with their Christmas play.

"The children wowed the audience with their singing, dancing and acting.

"Well done KS1, we are very proud of you all."