Advanced search

Gallery

Pictures: Youngsters take part in World Book Day celebrations

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 March 2020

Can the real where's Wally please stand up?

Can the real where's Wally please stand up?

Archant

Youngsters have been celebrating World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Youngsters dressed as Wheres WallyYoungsters dressed as Wheres Wally

The annual celebration which is being held today (Thursday) encourages children of all ages to celebrate their favourite reads.

Nurseries and primary schools saw children and teachers dress as characters from books such as Cat In The Hat, The Hungry Caterpillar as well as Mario and Luigi and Hilda The Troll.

A youngster from Golden Valley Primary School, in Nailsea, went the extra mile with her costume by dressing up as authors including Greta Thurnberg, the 17 year-old climate activist and writer of No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference.

All Saints Primary, in Clevedon, was paid a visit by author Tamsyn Murray, who wrote the Tanglewood Animal Park and Completely Cassidy series of books.

Youngsters dressed as Wheres Wally during their World Book Day celebrationsYoungsters dressed as Wheres Wally during their World Book Day celebrations

The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.

The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.

The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.

The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.

The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.The Nursery Portishead celebrates World Book Day.

Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.

Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.

Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.

Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School in Nailsea celebrating World Book Day.

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset see off Shepton to seal promotion to Championship

North Somerset's Scott Voisey and Patt Tanner at a penalty corner

North Somerset’s youngsters keep Gwent League dreams on course at Chepstow races

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow

North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools’ test

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships

Pictures: Youngsters take part in World Book Day celebrations

Can the real where's Wally please stand up?

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.
Drive 24