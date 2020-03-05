Gallery

Pictures: Youngsters take part in World Book Day celebrations

Youngsters have been celebrating World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.

The annual celebration which is being held today (Thursday) encourages children of all ages to celebrate their favourite reads.

Nurseries and primary schools saw children and teachers dress as characters from books such as Cat In The Hat, The Hungry Caterpillar as well as Mario and Luigi and Hilda The Troll.

A youngster from Golden Valley Primary School, in Nailsea, went the extra mile with her costume by dressing up as authors including Greta Thurnberg, the 17 year-old climate activist and writer of No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference.

All Saints Primary, in Clevedon, was paid a visit by author Tamsyn Murray, who wrote the Tanglewood Animal Park and Completely Cassidy series of books.

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman